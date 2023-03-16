Middleton (illness) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against St. Louis, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Middleton has been doing well recently, with three assists and a plus-6 rating over his last three outings. He has two goals and 13 points in 66 contests in 2022-23. With Middleton not playing Wednesday, Calen Addison will dress for the first time since March 2.