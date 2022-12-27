Middleton will sit out Tuesday's game against Winnipeg with a non-COVID illness, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Middleton did not make the trip with the Wild to Winnipeg for Tuesday's game. As a result, Minnesota brought up Andrej Sustr from AHL Iowa to serve as an extra. Alex Goligoski is projected to play alongside Jared Spurgeon on Tuesday.
