Middleton (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Coyotes.
Middleton will miss his first game of the season while tending to the injury. The 28-year-old defenseman has a career-high 20 points with 127 hits and 130 blocked shots over 62 outings this season. Dakota Mermis will take Middleton's place in the lineup.
