Middleton (upper body) will return to the lineup Sunday against Nashville, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Middleton will be back alongside Brock Faber on the top pairing following a two-game absence. The 28-year-old Middleton has 20 points, 70 PIM, 69 shots on goal, 130 blocked shots and 127 hits over 62 games this season. Dakota Mermis will be a healthy scratch Sunday because of Middleton's return.