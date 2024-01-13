Middleton posted an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Middleton snapped a seven-game point drought when he set up Matt Boldy's third-period tally. The 28-year-old Middleton has 14 points through 41 appearances this season, putting him one shy of matching his career-best output from last season. He's added 68 hits, 95 blocked shots and 39 PIM in a top-four role, providing some bite on the blue line for the Wild.