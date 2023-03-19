Middleton (illness) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Capitals, per Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Middleton has missed Minneosta's last two contests with an illness. He'll return to a top-paring role alongside Jared Spurgeon. The 27-year-old Middleton has a career high of 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) and a plus-14 rating through 66 games this season.