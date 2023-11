Middleton found the back of the net in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

It was Middleton's second straight game with a marker, which makes this the first goal-scoring streak of his career. He's up to two goals and seven points in 10 contests this season. Middleton has never been much of an offensive threat -- his career high in points is 15 -- and it seems unlikely the 27-year-old will maintain this level of production.