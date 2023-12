Middleton netted a goal in a 6-1 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Middleton's marker, which came midway through the first period, put Minnesota up 2-0 and proved to be the game-winner. That gives him four goals and 10 points in 21 contests this year. Middleton's offensive contributions have trickled in throughout the campaign -- he hasn't had a scoring streak of more than two games in 2023-24.