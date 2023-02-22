Middleton notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Middleton snapped an eight-game point drought with his first helper in February. The 27-year-old defenseman isn't expected to contribute much offense -- he's a physical presence first and foremost. For the season, he has nine points, 53 shots on goal, 84 hits, 103 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 56 appearances.