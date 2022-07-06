Middleton signed a three-year contract worth $7.35 million with the Wild on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Middleton will officially stay with the Wild after he was brought in from the Sharks at the trade deadline in March. The physical defenseman had five points, 29 hits and 35 blocked shots in 21 regular-season contests with the Wild and added one assist in six playoff games. The 26-year-old will likely slot into a top-four role as a defensive presence in 2022-23.