Middleton scored on his only shot and whipped up four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs to wrap up the Global Series in Sweden.

Middleton added some excitement in Stockholm with his go-ahead goal in the third period, but the Leafs turned the tables and ended up victorious. While it's unreasonable to expect the second-pairing defenseman to maintain his gaudy shooting percentage (18.8), Middleton should have no trouble establishing new career highs offensively. He's up to three goals and six assists through 17 games.

