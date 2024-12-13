Middleton (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Oilers.
Middleton's injury occurred early in the first period. If he is unable to play in a weekend back-to-back -- the Wild host the Flyers on Saturday and the Golden Knights on Sunday -- the team will likely need to call up a defenseman or give Cameron Crotty his team debut.
