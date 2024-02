Lucchini scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lucchini opened the scoring at 12:27 of the first period. That was the 28-year-old's first goal and point in nine appearances with the Wild this season. He could stick in the lineup for a while longer with news of Patrick Maroon (back) undergoing surgery that will keep him out for 4-6 weeks. Lucchini is not expected to be useful in fantasy while occupying a fourth-line role.