Lucchini was returned to AHL Iowa on Monday.

Lucchini has logged just four NHL games this season in which he notched just two hits, two shots and one block while averaging 10:25 of ice time. The 28-year-old winger became expendable when Marcus Foligno was cleared to return to action against Dallas on Monday. At this point, it would likely take another injury for Lucchini to be called back up to the NHL roster.