Middleton (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Ducks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has missed Minnesota's last two games due to an illness. Head coach John Hynes said Friday that Middleton is still dealing with some effects of the illness, so the team's medical staff will evaluate him further Saturday before determining his status against Anaheim. If Middleton is unable to play, David Jiricek will likely remain in the lineup for a third consecutive game.