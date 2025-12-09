Middleton (undisclosed) was forced out of Monday's 4-1 win in Seattle, and there was no update on his status postgame, according to Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Middleton logged an assist and one blocked shot in 16:34 of ice time before exiting the game. Considering head coach John Hynes didn't have any information on the blueliner's status going forward, Middleton should be considered questionable, at best, for Thursday's divisional matchup versus Dallas.