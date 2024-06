Lauko has been traded to Minnesota from Boston in exchange for Vinni Lettieri, reports TSN.ca. The teams also exchanged 2024 fourth round picks.

The 24-year-old Lauko spent 60 regular-season games with Boston in 2023-24, delivering two goals and eight assists along with 32 PIM. He got into two fights last season, both against the Wild. Lauko will vie for a bottom-six role in the land of lakes.