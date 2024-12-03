Lauko (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by Minnesota on Tuesday.

Lauko's timeline doesn't change with his move to IR, though it does officially rule him out against the Canucks on Tuesday. Considering the 24-year-old winger was mired in an 11-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his continued absence. Recently recalled Liam Ohgren could get an opportunity to play while Lauko is shelved -- though Ben Jones has been benefitting most from Lauko's injury thus far.