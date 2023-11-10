Spurgeon (upper body) has been taken off injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with Buffalo.

Previous reports indicated Spurgeon wouldn't be ready to play Friday but it seems that the veteran defender is good to go. Given his lengthy absence, the Edmonton native could be eased back into action with limited minutes, though some power-play ice time would likely minimize any potential chance of re-aggravating his upper-body issue. In a corresponding move, Daemon Hunt was shipped down to the minors.