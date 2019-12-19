Play

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Activated off IR

The Wild activated Spurgeon (hand) off injured reserve Thursday.

Spurgeon is technically considered a game-time decision, but his activation off IR all but confirms he'll return to the lineup for Thursday night's clash with the Coyotes. The 30-year-old vet, who's notched 16 points in 28 games this campaign, will skate on Minnesota's top pairing and second power-play unit against Arizona.

