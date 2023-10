Spurgeon (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday.

Spurgeon hasn't played yet in 2023-24, so this move is presumably retroactive to Oct. 12, when Minnesota opened the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Florida. That would make Spurgeon eligible to return for the Wild's game against the Islanders on Nov. 7. Spurgeon had 11 goals and 34 points in 79 contests last season. When he's able to return, Jon Merrill might see his role with the Wild diminish.