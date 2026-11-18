Spurgeon notched two assists, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Predators.

These were Spurgeon's first points since before his first of two injuries this season. The 36-year-old defenseman has filled a top-four role when healthy, but with Brock Faber back from a fractured skull, don't expect Spurgeon to see much power-play time moving forward. Spurgeon has a goal, six assists, 18 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 14 appearances, giving him a path to a depth role in fantasy.