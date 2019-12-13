Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Aiming to return during road trip
Coach Bruce Boudreau relayed Friday that he hopes to have Spurgeon back at some point during the upcoming road trip, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Spurgeon's initial two-week window would fall right in the middle of the road trip, so it wouldn't be shocking if he makes it on the ice for a game or two. There's still no guarantee that will be the case, so be on the lookout for his activation from injured reserve, which should signal the blueliner's return to the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.