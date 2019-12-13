Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Aiming to return during road trip

Coach Bruce Boudreau relayed Friday that he hopes to have Spurgeon back at some point during the upcoming road trip, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon's initial two-week window would fall right in the middle of the road trip, so it wouldn't be shocking if he makes it on the ice for a game or two. There's still no guarantee that will be the case, so be on the lookout for his activation from injured reserve, which should signal the blueliner's return to the lineup.