Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Appears way ahead of schedule
Spurgeon (groin) is waiting to get cleared for practice, and if that happens as expected Tuesday night, he'll be two weeks ahead of schedule in his rehab, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
This news effectively rules Spurgeon out for Tuesday's home clash against the Flames, and a lot hinges on whether or not the defenseman practices Tuesday, but it's clear that he's progressing quite well. Look for the Canadian -- who owns 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 23 games -- to be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's home game against the Maple Leafs.
