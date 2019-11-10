Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Assists on pair of goals

Spurgeon had two assists and two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over Arizona. He also had two hits and blocked a pair of shots.

Spurgeon assisted on Minnesota's first and last goals as the Wild rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits. The 29-year-old has hit the scoresheet in five of his last seven games and now has 10 points in 17 games this season. That puts him on a similar pace to last season, when he produced a career-high 43 points in 82 games.