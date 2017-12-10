Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Back to skating

Spurgeon (groin) began skating on Friday according to head coach Bruce Boudreau.

Spurgeon has missed the last five games dealing with his current injury. The 5-foot-9 blueliner's 15 points are tied with Ryan Suter for the most by a Wild defenseman this season -- and he's played in five fewer games. The team, and fantasy owners, are growing eager for Spurgeon's return.

