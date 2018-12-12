Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Bags two points in home win
Spurgeon scored a power-play goal and assisted on another one in a 7-1 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.
Spurgeon's PP marker with three seconds remaining in the second period was the 29-year-old's first goal in over a month, with his last breakthrough coming all the way back on Nov. 6. He now has four goals and 17 points in 30 games and continues to provide a steady presence on Minnesota's blue line. It'd be nice if Spurgeon was given more time with the man advantage. In four power-play opportunities, Spurgeon logged just 40 seconds of ice time.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Picks up three assists•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Posts plus-4 rating•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Delivers empty-net assist•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Two-point effort not enough for win•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Slow night in opener•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Collects first postseason point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...