Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Bags two points in home win

Spurgeon scored a power-play goal and assisted on another one in a 7-1 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Spurgeon's PP marker with three seconds remaining in the second period was the 29-year-old's first goal in over a month, with his last breakthrough coming all the way back on Nov. 6. He now has four goals and 17 points in 30 games and continues to provide a steady presence on Minnesota's blue line. It'd be nice if Spurgeon was given more time with the man advantage. In four power-play opportunities, Spurgeon logged just 40 seconds of ice time.