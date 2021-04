Spurgeon scored a power-play goal on five shots and added a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Spurgeon retied the game at 2-2 with his tally at 5:31 of the third period. The 31-year-old defenseman has collected three goals and two assists in his last six games, showing signs of life on offense. He's at 11 points, 67 shots on net and 59 blocked shots through 34 contests this season.