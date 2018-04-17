Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Collects first postseason point
Spurgeon notched an assist during a 6-2 victory in Game 3 over Winnipeg.
After returning for the beginning of the postseason, Spurgeon has logged over 20 minutes in each game, skating on the second pairing with Carson Soucy. The two-way defensemen got his name on the statsheet for his first point of the playoffs with a primary assist to Marcus Foligno in the second period, as Winnipeg had not only shut down Spurgeon, but most of the Minnesota offense prior to the Game 3 outburst. The 28-year-old has seen offensive playoff success in previous campaigns, notching 16 points in 34 games over his last four trips, and with Spurgeon also having a hand in the second power-play unit, he'll certainly have a chance to keep his strong postseason output rolling.
