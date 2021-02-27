Spurgeon posted an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Spurgeon was fairly steady defensively and also helped out on Nick Bjugstad's first-period tally. The assist gave Spurgeon four helpers through 16 contests this year. He's added 31 shots on net, 26 blocks, 16 hits and a minus-3 rating in an unusually quiet start to the campaign for the 31-year-old blueliner. Spurgeon's struggles can likely be tied to the Wild's power play firing at just an 8.3 percent success rate -- he had 13 of his 32 points with the man advantage last year.