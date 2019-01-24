Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Continues to shine

Spurgeon went top shelf for his eighth goal of the season in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Spurgeon is on a career-best pace with 29 points through 50 games. He's seen close to a three-percent uptick in even-strength shifts in the offensive zone compared to last season, and the diminutive blueliner continues to snipe accurately based on an 8.6 shooting percentage. With further consideration to his heavy role -- Spurgeon is averaging 23:22 of ice time per game, including 2:12 on the power play -- we're looking at an underrated skater who shouldn't be on the waiver wire in deep leagues.