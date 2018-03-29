Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Could begin skating next week

Spurgeon (hamstring) has started working out and could begin skating next week.

Spurgeon partially tore his hamstring March 13 against the Avalanche and was slated for a four-week absence when he sustained the injury. A return to the ice next week could put him in position to hit that target date, but additional clarification on his timetable should surface when he draws closer. While Spurgeon's regular season is likely over, the blueliner could recover in time to make a return at some point during the first round of the playoffs.