Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Could miss next week's California series

Spurgeon (groin) will be held out through the weekend and he's also in jeopardy of staying home when the Wild embark on a road trip across California starting with Tuesday's game against the Kings, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

The injury certainly doesn't look good, but we advise against dropping Spurgeon in any type of fantasy league. He's crafted three goals and 12 assists through 23 games this season, counting as a career-high pace for the defenseman, who's also happened to be logging a personal-best 25:40 of ice time.