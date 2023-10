Spurgeon sustained an injury Thursday versus the Blackhawks, and head coach Dean Evason doesn't think the defenseman's outlook is positive, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

This is bad timing for an injury, as the Wild have just one preseason game left Saturday versus the Stars. Spurgeon was injured in the second period Thursday after a hit from Reese Johnson. More information on Spurgeon's status should be available prior to next Thursday's Opening Night game versus the Panthers.