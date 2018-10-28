Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Delivers empty-net assist
Spurgeon was the primary setup man on Jonas Brodin's empty-net shorthanded goal Saturday, as the Wild defeated the Avalanche at home, 3-2.
The Avs pulled goalie Semyon Varlamov with just under three minutes remaining in the contest, and Spurgeon dumped the puck off to Brodin, who sailed a shot from his own goal line and still cashed in. Spurgeon now has five points in twice as many games. It will be difficult for the Canadian rearguard to maintain that steady rate of offensive production considering he's seen more than a two-minute reduction in playing time compared to the 2017-18 campaign, but then again, Spurgeon's penchant for jumping into the rush has helped him construct a relatively high floor in fantasy leagues.
