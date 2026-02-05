Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Delivers game-winner in overtime
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spurgeon scored the game-winning goal, added four hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.
Spurgeon has two goals and an assist over his last five games. The 36-year-old defenseman secured the win 4:14 into overtime Wednesday, ending a back-and-forth game. For the season, he's produced six goals, 17 points, 69 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 70 hits and a minus-1 rating over 58 appearances while seeing steady top-four minutes.
