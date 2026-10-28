Spurgeon (undisclosed) did not finish Tuesday's game versus the Mammoth after blocking two shots on the same shift. Head coach John Hynes had no status update on the defenseman after the contest, per Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon was injured in the second period. The 36-year-old recently returned from an upper-body injury that cost him four contests. If Spurgeon misses additional time beyond Tuesday, David Spacek will likely get to play in a bottom-four role while Jonas Brodin and Zach Bogosian would get extra ice time.