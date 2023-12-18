Spurgeon (lower body) didn't accompany the Wild on the team's two-game road trip, per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

As a result, Spurgeon won't play Monday against Pittsburgh and likely won't be available for Tuesday's matchup with Boston either. He has supplied four assists, 17 shots on goal and 24 blocked shots over 13 appearances this season. Daemon Hunt has been playing during Spurgeon's absence.