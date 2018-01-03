Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Dishes out three assists

Spurgeon collected three assists in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

Spurgeon has managed five points (one goal) in his last four games and continues to be relied on heavily by the Wild. The 28-year-old has put up four goals and 20 points through 31 contests and is currently quarterbacking the first power-play unit. He missed time in December with a groin injury, but Spurgeon is back to full health and putting together an impressive season, so take advantage.