Spurgeon registered a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Spurgeon had the lone helper on a Joel Eriksson Ek goal in the first period and he also set up Nick Bonino's power-play marker in the second. The 31-year-old Spurgeon is up to 23 points, 91 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 50 games. He's been solid a goal and six helpers in his last six outings.