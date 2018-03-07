Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Dishes two helpers Tuesday
Spurgeon had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes.
This was only Spurgeon's second multi-point effort since Jan. 2. Still, he's just two points shy of last season's career-best 38 despite suiting up for only 58 games so far this season.
