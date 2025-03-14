Spurgeon notched two power-play assists and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Spurgeon has somewhat quietly earned five points over his last five outings, three of which have been power-play helpers. He had a hand in goals by Marcus Johansson and Frederick Gaudreau in this contest. Spurgeon is up to 26 points (eight on the power play), 83 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 41 hits and a plus-8 rating over 51 appearances. That's better than a 40-point pace for a full year, and while injuries have prevented Spurgeon from getting to that level, he's played well enough to be rostered in fantasy down the stretch.