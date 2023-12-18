Spurgeon (lower body) didn't accompany the Wild on the team's two-game road trip, per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
As a result, Spurgeon won't play Monday against Pittsburgh and likely won't be available for Tuesday's matchup with Boston either. He has supplied four assists, 17 shots on goal and 24 blocked shots over 13 appearances this season. Daemon Hunt has been playing during Spurgeon's absence.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Out against Canucks•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Grabs power-play helper•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Nearly plays hero in return•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Activated off injured reserve•