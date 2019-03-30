Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Earns power-play assist
Spurgeon picked up a power-play assist and five blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Spurgeon's in the midst of his best offensive season with 43 points -- 14 goals, 29 helpers -- in 78 games, all of which are career highs. Additionally, he has 139 blocks, 145 shots and 87 hits. The 29-year-old blueliner has collected six points in 14 March games, a little slower than his season production but perfectly fine numbers to use in most fantasy formats.
