Spurgeon was named the Wild's full-time captain Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon was named the second full-time captain in Wild history, taking over for Mikko Koivu who has handled the role since 2009. Coming off a lucrative seven-year, $53 million extension he signed in September of 2019, Spurgeon will have a chance to lead his team on the ice. In the past three seasons for the Wild, the diminutive defenseman has racked up 112 points in 205 games, averaging 23:47 of ice time per game over that span. Expect wearing the 'C' only to boost Spurgeon's demeanor on the ice heading into the 2021 season.