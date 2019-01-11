Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Enjoying good stretch

Spurgeon recorded a pair of assists -- including one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Thursday saw Spurgeon tally two or more points for the third time in his last five games. Over that span, the 29-year-old has scored two goals, tallied four assists, and posted a plus-4 rating. He trailed only Ryan Suter for the team lead in ice time, finishing with 26:27, but Spurgeon did log the most power-play time with 2:16. History suggests he will have a tough time finding the scoresheet in the Wild's next game, coming Saturday against the Red Wings. In 18 career contests versus Detroit, Spurgeon has not scored a goal and has managed just four assists.