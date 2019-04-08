Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Enjoys career year
Spurgeon produced 14 goals and 43 points while averaging 24:09 of ice time in 82 games this campaign.
Spurgeon put up his best offensive season with 43 points -- 14 goals, 29 helpers -- in 82 games, all of which are career highs. On top of the offensive production, the 29-year-old had 152 shots, 145 blocks and 91 hits on the defensive side this campaign. After failing to make the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, expect Spurgeon to be a major key to success for the Wild next season.
