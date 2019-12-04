Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Exits game Tuesday
Spurgeon suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus Florida.
Spurgeon suffered the injury on a blocked shot from Aleksander Barkov on the penalty kill late in the first period, and didn't return to the ice. The shot appeared to hit Spurgeon in the lower-arm area, but expect more details regarding the injury in the coming days. For the remainder of the game, however, the team will play with five defensemen.
