Play

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Exits game Tuesday

Spurgeon suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus Florida.

Spurgeon suffered the injury on a blocked shot from Aleksander Barkov on the penalty kill late in the first period, and didn't return to the ice. The shot appeared to hit Spurgeon in the lower-arm area, but expect more details regarding the injury in the coming days. For the remainder of the game, however, the team will play with five defensemen.

More News
Our Latest Stories