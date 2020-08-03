Spurgeon tallied two goals (one on the power play) and added an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Spurgeon factored in on every goal in the game, setting up Kevin Fiala's power-play tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second, as well as an empty-netter in the third. In the regular season, 13 of Spurgeon's 32 points came with a man advantage. Expect the 30-year-old blueliner to see top-unit usage on the power play, which provides a boost to his fantasy value.