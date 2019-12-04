Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Faces two-week absence

Spurgeon is expected to sit out around two weeks due to a broken hand he suffered during Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

Considering we knew about the broken hand, it's positive news that Spurgeon will only miss two weeks. The 30-year-old defenseman was off to a solid start this year with three goals and 16 points through 28 games. He hasn't missed a game since the 2017-18 campaign, and he'll aim to return Dec. 17 against Vegas.